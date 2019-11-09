|
Treat, John
John W. Treat Jr., 91, of Wallingford, formerly from East Hampton, CT and York, ME, husband of the late Elizabeth (Hughes) Treat, passed away peacefully November 7, 2019 at Benchmark Senior Living in Hamden. He was born in Bangor, Maine on July 3, 1928, a son of the late John and Doris (Currier) Treat Sr. John attended Bangor Schools and graduated from the University of Maine in Orono with an Engineering Degree in 1950 and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a professional engineer and holder of several patents. During his working career in Connecticut, he held positions at Olin Industries, United Nuclear Corp, Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, and was vice president of Avco-Lycoming Corp. Throughout his life, John enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers at his camp in Dedham, Maine and in the North Maine woods. A pilot, his flying extended throughout his working years. John married Elizabeth Garner Hughes in 1951 and he is survived by their three children, John W. Treat III and his partner, Douglas Lind, of Seattle, Washington, Elizabeth Rodenhizer and her husband, Carl, of Wallingford, Connecticut, and David Treat and his wife, Sarah, of Wallingford, Vermont; his grandchildren, Mark, James, and William Rodenhizer, and Michael and Christopher Treat; his great grandchildren, Olivia and Jack Rodenhizer and Colby, Camille, Hayden, and Kieran Treat; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, George and Edward Treat.
John's burial will be in his family lot in Willimantic, Connecticut. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford, Connecticut. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 11, 2019