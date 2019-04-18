Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Services
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
John U. Morello Obituary
Morello, John U.
John U. Morello, 80, beloved husband of 51 years to Dorothy (Bates) Morello of Middletown, passed away on April, 10, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born June 4, 1928 in Middletown, son of the Late Nicholas and Rose Morello. He was a member of St. Pius X Church and prior to his retirement was employed by the Emhardt Corp.
Besides his wife he is survived by a son, Nicholas Morello of Middletown, a sister-in-law, Kathy Russo of Middletown and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning at 9:30 from the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church. Burial will follow in St. Sebastian Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Funeral Home from 8:30-9:30.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 19, 2019
