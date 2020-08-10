1/1
John Valk
Valk, John
John W. Valk, 100, of Middletown retired to Vero Beach, FL, husband of the late, Mary Ellen (Renn) Valk and Katherine (Durgin) Valk. John was born in Middletown son of the late, Henry and Mary Katherine (McKeon) Valk. Prior to his retirement John was employed with the State of Connecticut Department of Education. He was a veteran of World War II serving with the U.S. Navy. John is survived by a son, John H. Valk of North Conway, NH, Linda Gamache of Portland, Kathy Hennessey of Needam, MA, a sister, Theresa Sinkiewicz of Dayville, eight grandchildren, Brian Gamache, Michelle Gamache, Jeffrey Pettiross, Wesley Rand, Seth Rand, James Hennessey, Ian Hennessey, Patrick Hennessey and thirteen great-grandchildren. John was predeceased by two daughters, Amber "Joan" Shepard, Mary Ann Pettiross, a brother, Henry Valk, two sisters, Mary Dillon, and Gertrude Gagnon. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday, August 15th at 10 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 3 Elm Street, Middletown. Friends may gather at church prior to the service from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will be held at Saint John Cemetery. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com



Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
