Jon Raymond Wallett
1947 - 2020
Wallett, Jon Raymond
Jon Raymond Wallett, of Middletown, CT, died at Middlesex Hospital of Coronavirus on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Jon was born August 23, 1947, to Mary DeMeo Wallett and John C. Wallett. He attended Middletown High School and graduated from San Francisco State University. He worked at Mt. Zion and Kaiser Hospital in California. From 1970-1974 Jon served in the Military, stationed at George Air Force Base in Victorville California as a Medical Assistant. After his time in the service, he stayed in California and worked in Hospitals all of his life. He came back to CT in 2000 to help take care of his elderly mother and worked at Middlesex Hospital.
He was very artistic and loved to draw, a talent and joy he shared with his great-nieces. Jon was a kind, compassionate, and funny person who will be missed by anyone who knew him. He is now at peace with his most beloved companion, his poodle Cosmo.
He leaves behind his sister, Judith Wallett Curtis and her husband Laurence Curtis, his nephews Jason, Justin and his wife Emily, and Jesse Curtis, and his great-nieces, Alexis Curtis of Colchester, and Madilyn Curtis all of East Haddam.
Jon was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Wallett; and grandparents, Phelin Wallett, Catherine (Neville) Wallett, Alfonsing F. (Gioielli) DeMeo, and John DeMeo.
A memorial service will be held at a later date after the pandemic is over. Donations can be made to Veterans of the Vietnam War and your local dog shelter.

Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
Guest Book

December 6, 2020
Judy, my sincere condolences to you and your family. I remember being in
Mrs. Sweeney's art class at MHS with Jon. He was very talented and a
wonderful person.
I haven't seen you since we worked together at F&M Savings Bank. Hope
all is well with you.

Sincerely,
Betty Daniele- Corvo
Elizabeth Corvo
Friend
