Jonathan Davis
1982 - 2020
Davis, Jonathan
Jonathan A Davis 38 passed away on November 25, 2020. Born July 6, 1982 in Middletown to the late Cynthia (Jaworski) Davis and Peter A Davis. Jonathan is survived by his father Peter A Davis, Brother Peter C Davis, his wife Jaclyn Davis, niece Aubrey, and nephew Ethan in addition to many aunts and uncles. Jonathan loved football and had a passion for cooking. Donations may be made in his honor to the Amazing Grace Food Pantry of Middletown . There will be no calling hours.

Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 4, 2020.
