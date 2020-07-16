1/1
Joseph Aresco
Aresco, Joseph
Joseph Aresco of East St., Middletown, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 at the age of 86, with his family by his side. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Rose Aresco, his daughter Sally Gonthier and son-in-law David, his son Sebastian Carl Aresco, and his son Joseph Aresco, Jr. and daughter-in-law Karen, and four grandchildren, Brent Aresco and wife Beatriz, Alek Aresco, David Gonthier, Tyler Aresco and one great-grandchild Ariana. He is also survived by two brothers Louis Aresco and wife Nella, and Anthony Aresco and wife Mary, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Joe was born in Siracusa, Sicily to the late Sebastaina (Lastrina) Aresco and Carmelo Aresco of Melilli, Sicily. He was predeceased by his siblings Lucia Mendola, Rosina Ponzio, Concettina Gennaro, Bianca Genovese and John Aresco.
At the age of 17 Joe immigrated to Middletown. He served in the US Army as a combat engineer and enjoyed a long career as a builder, before he and his wife became the owners of Giuseppe's Pizza in Middletown. His passions were cooking for his family and friends and growing his vegetable garden.
Funeral services and burial will be private. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Middletown Press on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
