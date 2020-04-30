Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Joseph Bearl Haught Obituary
Haught, Joseph Bearl
Joseph Bearl Haught, was born on Sept. 28, 1931, the son of Anna (Krakauskas) and Okey Haught of New Britain, CT. He died unexpectedly, at the age of 88, on April 27, 2020. Joseph was, a house painter, for many years. At Aaron Manor, in Chester, CT, he designed and built doll houses, bird houses, small cabinets, stools, crafts and more. These items were sold, to fund the Activity Dept. He was, always willing to help. His energy, was infectious. Everyone at Aaron Manor, loved him. Joseph loved the Yankees. His excitement showed, every time, he spoke of them. He made everyone smile. Joseph was survived by three sons, James Gallagher, Dana B. Haught and William A. Haught (Brown), one daughter, Betty A. Haught (Brown) Cowan, five grandchildren, four sisters, Ruth A. Pierce, Louise E. Chasse, June F. Tome and Margie Haught Perkins. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Especially, the staff and residents at Aaron Manor, where he resided, until his passing. Joseph, was predeceased by his Mother, Anna Haught, father, Okey B. Haught, one sister, Mary J. DiMugno, three brothers, Robert E. Haught, Frank J. Haught, and James E. Haught. A Memorial Service, will be held, at a later date. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on May 1, 2020
