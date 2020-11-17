Clausi, Joseph

Joseph V. Clausi, 86, of Portland, CT passed away on November 16th, 2020. He was born in Bergenfield, NJ and had lived in Portland for the last 55 years. He is survived by Pat, his wife of 62 years; three children and their spouses: Carol Karnilowicz and husband Thomas of Newington, Joseph Clausi and wife Sheila of Port Charlotte, FL, Thomas Clausi and wife Carrie of East Hampton, former daughter-in-law Janet Clausi of Englewood, FL; seven grandchildren: Jeffrey, Susan, Samantha, Erin, Olivia, Emily, and Julie; six great-grandchildren: Jaxson, Anna, Henry, Claire, Eleanor, and Chloe; a sister, Patricia Sargent and her husband Robert. He was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Clausi.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Joe's name to the New England Chamber Choir, P.O. Box 674, Durham, CT, 06422.

The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store