Joseph Clausi
Clausi, Joseph
Joseph V. Clausi, 86, of Portland, CT passed away on November 16th, 2020. He was born in Bergenfield, NJ and had lived in Portland for the last 55 years. He is survived by Pat, his wife of 62 years; three children and their spouses: Carol Karnilowicz and husband Thomas of Newington, Joseph Clausi and wife Sheila of Port Charlotte, FL, Thomas Clausi and wife Carrie of East Hampton, former daughter-in-law Janet Clausi of Englewood, FL; seven grandchildren: Jeffrey, Susan, Samantha, Erin, Olivia, Emily, and Julie; six great-grandchildren: Jaxson, Anna, Henry, Claire, Eleanor, and Chloe; a sister, Patricia Sargent and her husband Robert. He was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Clausi.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Joe's name to the New England Chamber Choir, P.O. Box 674, Durham, CT, 06422.
The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
