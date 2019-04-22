Deag, Joseph "Al"

Joseph "Al" Deag, 90, of Haddam, husband of Helen (Hussey) Deag, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Dexter, ME, the son of the late Joseph and Marion (Poulin) Deag. A veteran of World War II and the Korean War, Al served with the US Navy. Prior to his retirement, he was with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and later with Mount Sinai Hospital, Hartford, as an Assistant Vice President. Al was a past president and member of the Haddam Lions Club. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Russell J. Deag and Judith Harris of Niantic, CT; daughter, Lucinda D. Schulte of Durham; seven grandchildren, Beth Puorro, Victoria Pancoast, Adam Schulte, Eric Schulte, Janette Walden, Elizabeth Deag, and Lucinda Couture; nine great-grandchildren, Bennett Pancoast, Sadi Pancoast, Cole Graber-Mitchell, Erica Graber-Mitchell, Nathan Hargraves, Kristina Walden, Jakob Walden, Raebecca Couture, and Maddison Couture; two great-great-grandchildren, Jason James Hargraves, and Nikolai Alexander Brown. He was predeceased by his son, Michael A. Deag; daughter, Lisa Marie Logozzo; and sons-in-law, Robert R. Schulte and John Logozzo. Funeral services will be held Friday (April 26th) at 10 a.m. from Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St. Peter Church, Higganum. Burial will be in Beaver Meadow Cemetery, Haddam. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to MAPS (Middlesex Area Services), PO Box 1242, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit

www.biegafuneralhome.com Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary