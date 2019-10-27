Middletown Press Obituaries
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
Joseph DeSena

Joseph DeSena Obituary
DeSena, Joseph
Joseph R. DeSena, 81, of Middletown, former husband and loving companion of the late Sheila DeSena, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Water's Edge Health Care. Born on November 22, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late James and Angelina (Bounagura). He lived most of his life in Middletown. He served in the U.S. Navy until 1958. He worked at Raymond Engineering and retired from Jarvis Products. He attended Central Connecticut State College and graduated with a BS in Business.
Joseph is survived by his loving family, his daughter Laura and husband Bill Schneck, Jr. of Woonsocket, RI, daughter Paula J. DeSena of Rocky Hill, and son John DeSena and wife Linda of Middletown. His siblings: Ralph G. DeSena and his wife Martha of Ormond Beach, Florida, James F. DeSena and his wife Carolyn of Plantsville, and his favorite sister Susan Kokofsky and husband Ronald of Berlin. His granddaughters: Maressa Schneck Maron, Lindsey Schneck, Serina DeSena, and Alexa DeSena. Great-grandson: Jackson Maron. Also nephews: Jimmy, Jr., Michael and Matthew Machowski, Ralph and Paul DeSena, Christopher DeSena, and predeceased nephew Clint DeSena.
The family would like to thank the staff at Water's Edge Health Care for all they did for their father and a special friend TT who was always kind and giving to Joe D.
Funeral services and burial will be private. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to Alzheimer's Organization, 200 Executive Blvd. #4B, Southington, CT, 06489.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 29, 2019
