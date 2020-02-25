|
|
Buckie, Joseph F.
Joseph F. Buckie, 74, of Higganum, husband of Barbara (Bouchard) Buckie, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Middletown, the son of the late Walter and Viola (David) Buckie. Prior to his retirement, Joe was employed with Pratt and Whitney Aircraft for over thirty-one years. Joe was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, a bird-watching enthusiast, a great fan of boxing, and he enjoyed taking his family on drives to the shore. Most of all, Joe loved to spend time with his granddaughter, Hailey. In addition to his wife, Joe leaves his son, Walter Buckie and his wife Annette of Limestone, Maine, and his son, David Buckie of Higganum, Connecticut and his granddaughter Hailey Buckie (daughter of David Buckie). Funeral services are private and burial will be at the convenience of his family. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may send memorial donations to The , at or call 1-800-AHA-USA1. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 26, 2020