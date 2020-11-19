Flanagan, Joseph M.D.
Joseph A. Flanagan, M.D. passed away peacefully at Middlesex Hospital with his family by his side after a short illness on November 15, 2020. He was born in Newark, NJ on December 19, 1941 to Joseph and Helen Flanagan and raised in Bloomfield, NJ with his two sisters, Helen Marie (Ree) and Patricia. Dr. Flanagan graduated from St. Benedicts Prep, College of the Holy Cross and Georgetown Medical School with Honors. He served 4 years in the US Army reaching the rank of Major; he was stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany with his family where he learned to speak fluent German and embraced the local culture, people and cuisine and he and his wife traveled extensively through Europe. He completed his pediatric training at both Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA and Cincinnati Children's Hospital in Ohio. He joined Middlesex Pediatrics in Middletown, CT and practiced there for 30 years. He was on the staff at Middlesex Hospital, served as Chairman of the Pediatric Department, was a member of the Medical Staff Council and was a mentor for UCONN Medical Students. After retiring from private practice, he was employed by DCTS and supported the opening of CJTS where he provided care for Long Lane and CJTS teens. He was involved in coaching youth basketball, a member of the YMCA swim team board and YMCA advisory council, a medical consultant for Camp Ingersoll and the YMCA youth shelter, served on the City of Middletown Board of Health and was a medical advisor for Gianelli Early Learning Center. Dr. Flanagan leaves his loving wife and best friend Betty of 52 years; his 2 devoted children, Carrie Milaccio (William) and Kevin Flanagan (Susan) and his 4 adored grandchildren, Mimi Flanagan, and Matthew, Emma and Olivia Milaccio. Joe was a loving father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren supporting their academic and athletic pursuits providing love, patient advice and wisdom. Joe loved spending time with family especially his grandchildren during summers in Old Saybrook and his winter retreat in Florida. Joe could often be found: golfing (playing in a Men's League at Quarry Ridge, as well as many rounds at courses in Connecticut, Florida and a special trip to Scotland with his son Kevin); many Fishing Trips with his family (in LI Sound with Captain Dan or the Florida waters); cheering on his favorite teams, the New York Yankees and grandchildren's sports teams; traveling (his most recent adventure was to Ireland); his love of cooking, especially making his amazing Christmas cookies or his new hobby, wine-making. He is also survived by his sister Ree Gaffney (Ed); sister Pat Christen (Lee); sister-in-law Nancy Terrell (Bob); brother-in-law Bob DeSantis; and nieces and nephews (Christine Ruszczyk, god-child Colleen Gaffney, Eddie Gaffney, Bonnie Southwick, Robert Terrell and Chris Terrell) and extended family. Due to the Covid pandemic, there are no calling hours. A private mass of Christian burial to celebrate his life will be held at St. Colman's Church in Middlefield. The burial will be at Indian Hill Cemetery in Middletown at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November, 24th. A memorial service for Joe will be planned once all can gather safely to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name can be made to Mercy HS, Xavier HS, Middlesex Health Hospital all in Middletown, CT, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis, TN or Wounded Warrior Project
, Topeka, KS. To share memories or condolences, please send to Biega Funeral Home.