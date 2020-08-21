Corciullo, Joseph G.
Joseph Gesario Corciullo, 91, of Cromwell, beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Peck) Corciullo, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late Cesario and Rosina (Cazzetta) Corciullo.
Joe lived in Middletown before moving to Cromwell where he raised his family and lived the majority of his life. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army. He worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for over thirty years as an electrical supervisor. Joe was a quiet, respectful, proud and hardworking man who never had an unkind word to say. He enjoyed puttering in his garden and loved his family deeply.
Joe is survived by four daughters, Donna Pratesi and her husband Edward of Cromwell, Janice LePore of Rocky Hill, Sandra Aresco and her husband, Louis of Old Saybrook and Chrissie Ziegler and Bruce Difronzo of Kensington; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Kyra, Zak, Kaila, Alex, Daniella, and Michael and one great-grandchild, Landen.
Along with his wife and parents, Joe was predeceased by his son, Joseph W. Corciullo; a brother, Vincent Corciullo and four sisters, Vicky Bartolotta, Josie Randazzo, Angie Augeri and Viola Caretta.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Village at South Farms for loving Joe and giving him exceptional care.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Full military honors will be accorded. Cromwell Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
