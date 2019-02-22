Goiangos, III, Joseph

Joseph Goiangos, III, 26, of Middletown passed away unexpectedly on February 18th. Born in Hartford on April 2, 1992, Joseph grew up in Middletown and was a graduate of the Middletown High School class of 2010. In his youth, Joseph was a talented and enthusiastic soccer player and also played baseball with the Middletown Little League. As an adult, Joseph followed his passion for working with his hands and found satisfaction in the building trades where he specialized in interior finish work. Outside of work, he was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed target shooting, hiking, rock climbing and other outdoor activities as well as working on his car. Joseph was a kind and decent person with a gentle soul who loved animals and, despite life's challenges, always took the time to try and help others. He often volunteered his time with the elderly and disabled, providing transportation and companionship when needed. He was especially appreciative of his family and friends, bringing his own brand of joy to all of us for the short time he was a part of our lives.

Most important to Joseph and above all else was his son, Joseph IV. He was an outstanding and loving father who adored his son and relished the time they spent together. Whether fishing, throwing a ball around, reading to each other or just hanging out, it was heartwarming to see how much they truly loved each other as they shared that special bond between father and son.

Memories of Joseph will be cherished for years to come and he will be missed every day by the people whose lives he touched. Joseph is survived by his parents, Frances Messina of Middletown and Joseph Goiangos of Newington, his beloved son Joseph IV and his mother Lauren Murray of Middletown, brother and sister-in-law Nicholas and Jenna Messina-DeSena of Berlin, aunts and uncles Simonne and Desmond Mularski of Middletown, Tina and Paul Gallo of Rocky Hill and Tina Messina of Hilliard Ohio as well as his many cousins, two young nephews and a niece.

Joseph's untimely passing was the result of a homicide. While all are welcomed to come and pay their respects, in light of these tragic circumstances the family requests that their need for privacy be respected. D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St. in Middletown is in charge of the arrangements. Calling hours are Sunday the 24th from 2 to 4 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Mt. Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joseph's name may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington CT 06111 or Homes For Our Troops, 6 Main Street, Taunton, MA 02780.