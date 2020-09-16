Johnson Jr, Joseph John

Joseph John Johnson Jr passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 25, 2020 at his home. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut on December 16, 1937 to Mary Hurlbut Johnson and Joseph Johnson. His school years were spent in Hamden, Connecticut where he graduated from Hamden High School in 1956. Joseph entered the United States Air Force as an Air Policeman in September of that year. During his years of service, he became a dog handler, specializing in the training of German Shepherds. He served in Vietnam as a Night Supervisor, Sentry Dog Section from August 1968 - 1969, earning the Bronze Star for meritorious service, the Commendation Medal and the Cross of Gallantry.

During his 23 years of Air Force service, Joseph traveled to many different countries, including extensive tours of duty in Greece, The Netherlands and Taiwan. While in Taiwan he was active in the VFW and the Order of the Cooties. His last tour was at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas where he retired from the Air Force in 1978.

Joseph began his second career as a security supervisor at the Pennsylvania Power and Light nuclear power plant in Berwick, Pennsylvania. He retired from the company in 1993 but remained active with the Veteran's Honor Guard in Bloomsburg.

He is survived by his wife Beverly MacKenzie Johnson. Their love story was a beautiful one as they had known each other as teenagers and then reconnected through a high school reunion website. They were married on December 26, 2015 at their Florida home. Laughter and joy filled the house. Joe loved being in Florida with Bev so much, that they sold their home in Pennsylvania in 2017 so they could live there permanently.

Joseph also has one daughter, Kimberly Johnson White who lives in New Hampshire with her husband, Loyd Burton White II. Joe frequently visited them when he still lived in Pennsylvania and loved spending time with his two grandsons, Michael Loyd White of Norfolk, Virginia and Jonathan David White of Merrimack, New Hampshire. He spent many Halloween and Christmas holidays with them. During the summer months he enjoyed camping with the family in Maine. He also loved his step daughter, Mandy Lavallee Weber and son-in-law, Scott Weber, frequently spending time with them at their home in Connecticut and in Florida. Joe is also survived by a younger brother, Frederick Johnson who lives in Statesville, North Carolina.

Joe was predeceased by his parents, his first wife, Anne Schmitt Johnson, his second wife Jean Maloney Johnson and a stepson Todd Michael Lavallee.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 26th, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at New Rosemont Cemetery, Old Berwick Rd., Bloomsburg, PA 17815, (570) 784-4050.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Treasure Cove Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, Florida 34997.



