Kanizaj, Joseph

KANIZAJ, Joseph of North Port, Florida passed away on June 15, 2019. He was 89. Joseph was born in Yugoslavia on October 19, 1929 to Joseph Kanizaj and Mary Huzor.

Joseph worked as Plant Manager of E.E. Dickinson of Essex, Connecticut for 35 years. He retired in 1997. He was also a member of the Elk's and the Friendship Club of Warm Mineral Springs.

Survivors include wife, Elizabeth R. Kanizaj; two sons, Stephen (Lynn) Kanizaj of Old Saybrook, Connecticut and Robert (Barbara) Kanizaj of Old Saybrook, Connecticut; four grandchildren, Stephen Jr, Brian, Matthew, and James.

A Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM at Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5900 S Biscayne Dr, North Port, Florida 34287. A Graveside will take place Monday, June 24, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Road, Venice, Florida 34292.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Joseph's honor to the Saint Jude's Children's Fund, Donate by Phone: (800) 805-5856, Donate by Mail 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

To share a memory of Joseph or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com Published in Middletown Press on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary