Joseph Lagana


1936 - 2019
Lagana, Joseph
Joseph Lagana, 83, of Middletown, husband of the late Jeanette (Gionfriddo) Lagana, died on Saturday, July 6th in Middletown. Born on March 21, 1936 in Melilli, Sicily, son of the late Vincenzo and Filomena (Didato) Lagana. He had been a resident of Middletown most of his life. A member of St. Sebastian's Church and the Middletown Italian Society. Joseph is survived by his loving family: a son, Vincent S. Lagana of Colchester, two daughters: Lori and son-in-law Jeff Robison of Middlefield and Rose Lagana of Middletown. A brother, Salvatore Lagana of Middletown, two sisters: Mary Marino of Middletown and Antoinette Didato of Florida. Two grandchildren: Joseph Robison and fiancée Marisa Volo of Meriden and Jessica Robison and Pat Lamond of New London, and also several nieces and nephews. Joseph was predeceased by a brother, Victor Lagana. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 10th at 9 a.m. from the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Sebastian's Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Sebastian's Cemetery, Middlefield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 9th from 5 to 7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , P. O. Box 188, North Haven, CT 06473.
Published in Middletown Press on July 8, 2019
