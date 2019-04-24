Materazzo, Joseph

Joseph Materazzo, 77, of Middletown, beloved husband of Jean Materazzo, died peacefully April 21, 2019 at Marlborough Health Care Center.

Joseph was born in Middletown son of the late Giuseppe and Pauline Quattropani Materazzo.

Prior to his retirement Joe was employed at International Silver and later Church Homes Inc. in Hartford. He was a proud member of New England HealthCare 1199, Middletown Elks Lodge and a Life Member of the Middlefield Fire Department. Joe enjoyed all of their camping trips with the camping crew from Connecticut for many years. He also loved traveling and visiting different casinos all over the country while meeting many new friends along the way. He especially enjoyed their winters in Arizona.

Besides his wife, Joe is survived by two daughters, Tracy and her husband Scott Warner, grandson Jake Bradway of Portland, Susan Loranger and her husband John Robinson of East Granby, a son Stephen Loranger and his wife Katarzyna of New Britain. He was predeceased by a sister, Diana Walker.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 28 at 4 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown. Friends may gather prior to the service from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Middlefield Fire Department, 406 Jackson Hill Road Middlefield, CT 06455. We would like to thank all the staff at Marlborough Health Care Center and Hospice care for all their care and compassion.