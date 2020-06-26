Chiabrero, Joseph "Joe" P.

Joseph "Joe" P. Chiabrero, 89 of Portland, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on December 8, 1930 to Costanzo and Costantina (Perrotto) Chiabrero. He was a lifelong resident of Portland. Joe spent many of his early years working on various farms in Portland and Glastonbury, worked for of the Town of Portland before he joined his brother Eddie to started Chiabrero Brothers in which they were loggers, they sold poles for shade tobacco though out the Northeast. In retirement, Joe would spend many hours moving and weed whacking his lawn. Joe was known to be local town historian, he enjoyed telling stories about his lifetime experiences to friends and family. Joe enjoyed visits from Janet's little dogs and he loved to take car rides with his friend Kenny in his 1935 Packard. He is survived by his niece and caretakers Janet Long her husband David Granat, his brother-in-law Tadeusz Stawski, his niece Marie Philopena, grandniece Kimberly Mensinger, grandnephew Christopher Philopena and his dear friend of many years Donna. He was predeceased by his brother Eddie Chiabrero, his sisters: Nina Chiabrero, Ida Stawski and Marie Long and her husband Bill and his special nephew Billy Long. Graveside services will be held on Monday (June 29th) at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Cemetery in Portland, CT. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home at 231 Main Street Portland is in charge of arrangements.



