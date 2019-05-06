Janowski, Joseph P.

Joseph P. Janowski, 51 of Portland, son of Joseph C. Janowski and the late Jan Janowski, passed away Tuesday (April 30) in New York City. He was born on May 6, 1967 in Middletown. He leaves a son Ryan Janowski of New York, a sister Lori Janowski of New York, dogs Brody and Cody and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was manager of J J Portland News for six years and a member of the Local 611 Laborers Union for over 10 years. Joe, as he was called by many, was known for his gregarious character and his ability to make people laugh. He was an avid Red Sox, Dallas Cowboys and UCONN Huskies fan, a loyal friend and supportive father. He was especially proud of his son and best friend, Ryan. Joe will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Relatives and friends may call at the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland on Thursday (May 9) from 5 to 7 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday (May 10) at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church Portland. Burial will be at a later date.