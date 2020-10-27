Joseph Russell

Russell, Joseph
Joseph G. Russell, 93, of Durham, husband of the late Anna Russell, passed away peacefully October 24, 2020 at Wadsworth Glen Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Middletown. He was born in New Haven on November 29, 1926, a son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Rich) Russell Sr. He served in the United States Navy during World War Two serving aboard the USS Claxton in the South Pacific. He worked for H. P. Hood as a mechanic and later as a refrigeration technician for many years until retiring. He was known as "The Ice Cream Man" and "Mr. Fix it" by many family and friends. He loved to travel and enjoyed traveling the Northeast with his wife in their motorhome. He is survived by his son, Thomas Russell of Durham; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic and for the safety of family and friends, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 directly at Mica Hill Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com