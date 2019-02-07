Augeri, Josephine

Josephine (LaBella) Augeri passed away at sundown, on Saturday, February 2, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her loved ones. Josephine was born on April 22, 1926 in Middletown, CT to Maria (Incerti) LaBella (Reggio Emilia, Italy) and Luigi LaBella (Melilli, Sicily). Over the course of 92 years, she accumulated many nicknames, including, Honey, Jo, Grandma Honey, and Mimi. Josephine leaves behind many beloved friends, especially her McDonald's and Denny's crews, her incredible neighbors at Connor Drive, and the entire Grier/Zaleski family.

Josephine is survived by her four sons and their families, including many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her loving and dedicated husband, Salvatore (Bugsy) Augeri, Josephine was predeceased by many special friends, family, and pets.

There will be no calling hours and a Mass of Christian Burial will be private with respect to her requests. In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine's memory can be made to the . Josephine was a regular donor to , VFW, and St. Jude's Foundation.