Calnan, Josephine
Josephine Frances (Bogucki) Calnan, 86, of Middletown, wife of the late James W. Calnan, Sr., died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Wadsworth Glen Health Care. She was born in Binghamton, NY, the daughter of the late Walter and Lottie (Hujar) Bogucki. Prior to her retirement, Josephine was an administrative assistant at Aetna Insurance Company. She was a member of the Polish Falcons, St. Pius X Church Rosary Society, Polish Junior League of CT, as well as a volunteer with Aetna Volunteers, United Way and Habitat for Humanity. She is survived by her daughters, Marijo Levesque of Bristol, and Sharon McKernan of Durham, her husband Jay McKernan; son, Gary Calnan of Middletown; eight grandchildren, Heather Hindle, Joshua Levesque, Adam Levesque, D.J. McKernan and his wife Alicia, Sean McKernan, Kaitlin Binnington and her husband Steve, Matt Calnan, and Mike Calnan; and six great-grandchildren, Kaylee Levesque, Joshua Levesque, Jr., Joseph Levesque, Jacob Levesque, Lily Levesque and Connor McKernan. She was predeceased by her husband, James W. Calnan, two sons, Gary Stephen Calnan, and James Calnan, Jr.; and a brother, Edward Bogucki. Due to current conditions, funeral and burial services are private. Those who wish may send memorial donations to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on May 22, 2020.