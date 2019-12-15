Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine LoGiudice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine G. LoGiudice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine G. LoGiudice Obituary
LoGiudice, Josephine G.
Josephine G. LoGiudice, 91, of Middletown, wife of the late Rosario S. LoGiudice, died on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Middlesex Hospital. She was born on January 21, 1928 in Briola, Sicily, Italy, daughter of the late Sebastian and Sebastiana Gianni. Josephine attended the University of Catania, where she received her teaching degree and taught in Italy. She had been a resident of Middletown most of her life and a member of St. Sebastian Church. Josephine is survived by her loving family, three sons, Nicholas LoGiudice of Old Saybrook, Sebastian LoGiudice of Middletown, and Frank LoGiudice of Middletown, a daughter and son-in-law Carmelina Linda and Bill Scranton of East Hartford, a sister Carmela of Catania, Italy, and a brother Toruccio Gianni of Catania, Italy. Also, a granddaughter Camille LoGiudice and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by three sisters Angela, Helena, and Franca, and a brother Vincenzo. Funeral services and burial will be private. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -