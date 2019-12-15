|
LoGiudice, Josephine G.
Josephine G. LoGiudice, 91, of Middletown, wife of the late Rosario S. LoGiudice, died on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Middlesex Hospital. She was born on January 21, 1928 in Briola, Sicily, Italy, daughter of the late Sebastian and Sebastiana Gianni. Josephine attended the University of Catania, where she received her teaching degree and taught in Italy. She had been a resident of Middletown most of her life and a member of St. Sebastian Church. Josephine is survived by her loving family, three sons, Nicholas LoGiudice of Old Saybrook, Sebastian LoGiudice of Middletown, and Frank LoGiudice of Middletown, a daughter and son-in-law Carmelina Linda and Bill Scranton of East Hartford, a sister Carmela of Catania, Italy, and a brother Toruccio Gianni of Catania, Italy. Also, a granddaughter Camille LoGiudice and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by three sisters Angela, Helena, and Franca, and a brother Vincenzo. Funeral services and burial will be private. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 16, 2019