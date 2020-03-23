|
Pisa, Josephine
On March 8, 2020, Josephina Angelina Pisa passed away at the age of 91. Josie, as she was known, was born and raised in Middletown and lived in East Hampton for the past 34 years. She was the second youngest of six children born to Frank and Lucia (LaBella) DiStefano, Sicilian-Americans from Melilli, Sicily. She graduated from Middletown High School and worked at the Russell Company doing payroll for twenty years. She was married to Robert Pisa, Sr., who passed away in 2008; together they raised two children, Luciene (Andy) Parsley of Baltimore, MD and Robert Jr., who passed away in 2009. Josie leaves behind two beloved grandchildren, Haley and Maddie, and a host of much-loved nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, and her friend of 74 years, Ida Zawisa. Her nieces Hilary Phelps, Elise Cotrone and spouse Ellen Williams, Luanne Filer, and Denise DiStefano were particularly close to her and supportive during the last part of her life.
Josie was fun and made friends everywhere she went. Together with cousins and family, she made homemade wine from the grapevine in her backyard. She was known for her Sicilian cooking and baking, and enjoyed sharing her pizza and giugiulena-making skills with the next generation of family cooks. Josie loved children, UCONN women's basketball, and hosting Sunday afternoon get-togethers, where family and friends were always welcome. A graveside ceremony and celebration of Josie's life is planned for later in the year. In lieu of flowers, Josie would want you to treasure your time with family and friends.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 24, 2020