Morello , Josephine (Josie) Seria

Josephine (Josie) Seria Morello entered into Eternal Joy on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the young age of 95 surrounded by her loving family.

Josie was born in Middletown January 23, 1925, the last surviving sibling of six born to Louis Seria and Concettina (Formica) Seria. Josie joins her late husband Carl S. Morello in heaven.

Family genealogy research shows that Josie had been the longest surviving Seria in the United States and Italy.

The sweetest Mom one could ever know, she followed her husband for 20 years in the Navy travelling to South Carolina, Maryland, Cuba, Rhode Island, and Virginia. In 1963, they retired back to their home state of Connecticut where she and Carl continued to raise their family.

She was active in the St. Colman's Church Ladies Guild and the Care and Share Volunteer program of the church. "Jo" will be missed by her extended family and friends who adored her. Josie lived a wonderful life. She had a generous heart and her home was always open to family and their friends. You could always stop in for a hot bowl of "Mamie Soup", cutlets, or Italian baked pastries.

Josie adored her five children - Linda (Dick) and her husband Michael of Middletown; Michael and his wife Lorraine of Cleveland, SC; Nancy (Iverson) and her husband Marty of Durham; Carl and his wife Christine of Monterey, CA; and Tina (Hadley) and her husband Jon of Middlefield.

Josie loved spending quality time with her 10 beloved grandchildren - Krista Iverson Vazquez, Sarah Iverson Hardan, Jenni Morello, Aaron Morello, Nathan Morello, Becca Iverson, Jacob Morello, Derek Morello, Matt Plum and Michelle Plum. She filled her spare time boasting about her 7 great-grandsons and 8 great-granddaughters.

She loved her hobbies of crocheting snowmen, pumpkins, and towels which she gave to hundreds of people. She especially loved the Christmas holiday and was known for her baking and sharing delicious Christmas cookies.

Friends may call at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., Middletown on Thursday evening, September 24th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. for walk through visitation. Face coverings required. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Friday, September 25th at 10 a.m. at St. Colman's Church, (Our Lady of Mercy), 145 Hubbard St., Middlefield followed by burial at St. Sebastian's Cemetery, Middlefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care and Share Program, 272 Main St., Durham, CT 06422.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store