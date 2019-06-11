Erdman, Josiah

Josiah (Joey) Jeremiah Erdman (Jan. 3, 2019-Jun. 9, 2019) passed away this previous Sunday. He leaves behind parents Mike and Teri (Bowe) Erdman; siblings Mike, Matt, Nick, Sammi, Lizzi, Rob, Jenni and Ben along with grandparents Fred and Alberta Erdman and Joan Bowe. He was predeceased by his Papa, William Bowe. He was also loved by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was a gift from God that fought hard and brought joy to all who knew him. He was a laid-back baby boy who could make anyone laugh with his facial expressions, and he touched so many lives. He will be dearly missed. Services will be held on Friday, June 14th at 11 a.m. at Faith Christian AG, 46 Grandview Drive in Middletown. Calling hours are from 9-11 (same location) and a graveside service will immediately follow the service. The family thanks everyone who keeps them in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Published in Middletown Press on June 12, 2019