Swokla, Joyce
Joyce Flanagan Swokla, 82, of Middletown, wife of the late Alexander J. Swokla, passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Middlesex Hospice on Thursday, August 6th, 2020. Joyce was a lifelong Middletown resident, the daughter of the late Frederick Flanagan and Margaret (Marks) Flanagan. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. Grandma", "Aunt Joyce", or even "Joycie" was tireless and a hard worker. She was a lifelong and faithful congregant at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Middletown, a dedicated participant in American Cancer Society Relay For Life
Campaigns and an outstanding hospice volunteer, logging over 5000 hours across her 34 years of service. In her down time, Joyce loved to cross stitch, knit and bake. Joyce loved to vacation in the White Mountains, at her camp in Stark, NH. Joyce filled her life with family and friends and could always be counted on to lend a hand.
Joyce is survived by brother, Frederick "Freddy" Flanagan of Maine; her daughter, Donna Barnes of Chester; granddaughter Lara Barnes and fiancé Jeremy Herr of Oregon; grandson Luc Dang of New York; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Al Swokla; son, Robert "Bobby Luv" Swokla; brothers, Richard Wayne Flanagan, Daniel Flanagan, Kenneth "Ike" Flanagan; and sister Maureen Flanagan. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 14th at 11 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1055 Randolph Rd., Middletown and online through www.gracemiddletown.org
. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Relay For Life
of Greater Middletown (American Cancer Society
) at 825 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or express condolences online, please visitwww.biegafuneralhome.com