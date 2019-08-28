|
Halford, Judith
Judith (Handley) Halford, 77, of Middletown, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Middletown, daughter of the late Harold and Sarah (Dykes Allison) Handley. Judith was employed as an office manager with Pratt & Whitney and most recently with Lowes in Cromwell. Judith is survived by her sons, William Therrien and his wife Candy of West Hartford and Michael Halford of Plainville; daughters, Janet Acampora and her husband David of Cheshire, and Erika Halford of Glastonbury; sisters, Beth Priestly of New Hampshire, Karen Brown of Middletown, and Joan Atwell of Middlefield; grandchildren, Kyle, Kara, Samantha, Jacob, Brianna, Emma, and Maddie; great-grandchildren, Amarice, Jude, and Allison. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas Therrien, and brothers, Richard and Robert Handley. Family and friends are invited to join her family on Saturday (Aug. 31st) at 1:30 p.m. at First Church, 190 Court St., Middletown, with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Office of Philanthropy, Middlesex Health, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457 (specify Cancer Center or Hospice). To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 29, 2019