Jursch, Judith (Derosier)
Judith Gail Jursch, age 77, left this life and all of us who loved and cherished her on Sunday, May 3, 2020 after a long journey with Alzheimer's disease and complications of Covid-19. She was born on June 30, 1942 in Weymouth, Mass. to Jeanne and Roy Derosier. After the marriage was not successful, a remarriage resulted in an adoption by Jeanne and Peter Schaeffer in 1950. Judith was a lifelong resident of Connecticut attending middle and high schools in Middletown. She met her high school sweetheart Dennis Turitz and they were married in 1962. In 1964 a son, Robert (Bobby) was born. She was a devoted wife and mother. Unfortunately, over time, the marriage was not successful and she became a single mom. She began working at Connecticut Valley Hospital in 1976 as a direct care paraprofessional. There she met her new husband Ronald Jursch also a direct care paraprofessional. Their marriage began years of a successful relationship both at work and together. They both stayed with their service at the CVH complex until retirement in 2001. Judith was a very successful caregiver at CVH. She was much loved and appreciated by the patients that she cared for and by her staff peers. She would often give extra effort to bring comfort and kindness to the infirm. This was continuously shown by their positive responses to her when she was on duty. Judith also gave of herself to family and friends. She was always available for help, to listen and encourage, and offer a cheerful upbeat when needed. She was a caring mother and wonderful wife to a very lucky and appreciative husband. She and her husband Ron were very active during their personal time. They both loved the outdoors whether at home or doing seasonal travel. Whether it was New England local, around the country, or foreign travel there was always the enjoyment of new places to explore. Winter skiing, summer beaching, lots of shows and concerts, dining out, and just plain enjoying what life could offer. She was always fun to be with and was particularly engaging and receptive to others no matter where she was. Given a couple of days she would know many of the people in a new destination because that's how warm and friendly she was. She was a joy to be with. An excellent cook, creative craft person, and attentive homemaker that she took great pride in. She will be greatly missed by family and those who knew her.
She leaves her husband Ron of East Hampton, her son Robert and his wife Laura Turitz of Eagle, Colorado, her sister Laurel and husband William Ruimerman of Berlin, CT, nieces Robin DelVecchio of Durham, CT, Wendy Palecny of Middletown, CT, and Laurie Rochette also of Middletown, and many extended family members. Funeral services will be held privately for the family because of the pandemic mandate restrictions. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. And finally, a word of thanks to all that gave good care to Judy during her long journey with Alzheimers. Her final care came in the Marlborough Health and Rehabilitation Center. Enough cannot be said of the kindness and exceptional care given by all of the staff there. They are a 5 star rating that easily deserve 10 stars. Her care was personal and professional at all levels. Even at the end when this terrible virus ravaged people and facilities, they went above and beyond the call of duty. TLC was the standard.
Published in Middletown Press on May 6, 2020.