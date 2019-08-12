|
|
Karl Rasero, Judith
Judith (Judy) Karl Rasero, 78 of Hockessin, Delaware passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019, ending a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
Born in Torrington, Connecticut to the late Rudolph and Elsie Kasper Karl, she was raised in historic Litchfield, Connecticut. She was the youngest of eight children. Judith was raised an Episcopalian but converted to become a devout Roman Catholic. Judith received her nursing degree from Middlesex Memorial Hospital in Middletown, Connecticut. Prior to devoting most of her time to caring for her family, Judith worked as a nurse in psychiatric care at the University of Michigan Hospital, various physician's offices and neonatal care at Wilmington Hospital. After many years of watching her children grow up, Judith returned to work as a Clinical Quality Assurance Associate at the DuPont Pharmaceutical Company prior to retirement. Her husband's career at DuPont allowed Judith to make her home in many places, including Huntington, NY, Puerto Rico and Delaware. Through her husband, Judith also maintained dual citizenship with Italy and was a member of Italo-Americans United of Delaware. Judith was a devoted volunteer, giving her time to many places, including Hagley Museum and St. Mary of the Assumption Church as a CCD teacher. The consummate hostess, Judith was known for throwing great parties and exceled at cooking and flower arranging. She took many flower arranging courses at Longwood Gardens and attended cooking school at both the Rhode Island School of Cuisine in Tuscany, Italy and Le Cordon Blue in Paris. Judith also truly enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends throughout the U.S. and around the world. Spending time in Rehoboth Beach in early July with the entire family was a tradition she looked forward to every year. Judith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Those who knew Judith know about her quick wit, strong opinions and directness. Never afraid to speak her mind, you always knew where you stood with her and what she was thinking. Thankfully, even at the end of her difficult struggle with Alzheimer's, she would still make very direct comments that would bring smiles to those around her. Most importantly, Judith made a positive impact wherever she lived and will be sorely missed.
In addition to her parents, Judith was predeceased by sisters Marjorie Karl Fredsall, Dorothy Karl Zenowich and Joan Karl Weik and by brothers Joseph Karl and Frederick Karl. Judith is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Lawrence Rasero, Jr., daughter Elsa Rasero Batman (David), of Hockessin, Delaware, son Lawrence Rasero III (Kelly) of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, beloved grandchildren Kathleen Batman, Emma Rasero and Noah Rasero and siblings John Karl and Anne Karl.
The family would like to thank the many people who helped Judith during her long battle with Alzheimer's, including Newark Adult Day Care, Patricia from Bayada Nursing, Lodge Lane, Friends Home Linden Hall and Willow Tree Hospice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother, 8910 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale, PA, where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be private.
Donations in Judith's name may be made to Taub Institute for Alzheimer's Research, Columbia University Medical Center, 622 West 113th Street, Mail Code 4524, NY, NY 10025, or a .
Published in Middletown Press & Register Citizen on Aug. 13, 2019