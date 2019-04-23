|
Roy, Julia
Julia (Chasse) Roy, 83, of East Hampton and Andover, widow of the late Armand Roy, died Monday, April 22nd at Hartford Hospital. Born Aug. 23, 1935 in Matawaska, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Eddie and Arteline (Lausier) Chasse. Julia was a communicant of St. Patrick Church in East Hampton. She is survived by her four sons James Roy and Louise of East Hampton, Steven Roy of FL, Edward Roy and Denise of East Hampton, William Roy and Carol of Middletown, seven grandchildren and six great-granddaughters. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home, 112 Main St., East Hampton on Thursday, April 25th from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, April 26th at 11:00AM in St. Patrick Church in East Hampton with burial to follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit: www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 24, 2019