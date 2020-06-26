June Bishop

Bishop, June
June (Brauer) Bishop, 66, of Middletown, wife of the late Dean H. Bishop, passed away on June 20, 2020. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of Naomie (Floros) Brauer of Middletown and the late Theodore Brauer.
Junie B graduated from Cromwell High School, worked for many years at Farm School Elementary in the school cafeteria and was a longtime member of Middletown Moose Lodge. Junie B loved life. She was a kind, caring and generous woman who taught us all how to stand strong. She devoted her life to caring for the next generation. Through her job, her many years of volunteer work through a local church and raising her children she has shaped the lives of many. She will be greatly missed but lives on through the lessons she has shared with others.
Along with her mother, Junie B is survived by her son, Thomas Adam Bishop of Meriden; her daughter, Angel Ann Carlone and her partner Justin Cabrera of East Hampton and Sarah Marie Bishop of Middletown; daughter-in-law, Amy Enderle Bishop of Rockfall; two sisters, Claudia Smith of Elgin, TX and Amy Kloten of Newington; five grandchildren, Cody Rhoade, Bethany Carlone, Dylan Carlone, Hailee Carlone and Quinn Bishop and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and father, she was predeceased by a sister, Sandra Davis.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in June's memory may be made to Mooseheart International, 155 South International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
June (Brauer) Bishop, 66, of Middletown, wife of the late Dean H. Bishop, passed away on June 20, 2020. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of Naomie (Floros) Brauer of Middletown and the late Theodore Brauer.
Junie B graduated from Cromwell High School, worked for many years at Farm School Elementary in the school cafeteria and was a longtime member of Middletown Moose Lodge. Junie B loved life. She was a kind, caring and generous woman who taught us all how to stand strong. She devoted her life to caring for the next generation. Through her job, her many years of volunteer work through a local church and raising her children she has shaped the lives of many. She will be greatly missed but lives on through the lessons she has shared with others.
Along with her mother, Junie B is survived by her son, Thomas Adam Bishop of Meriden; her daughter, Angel Ann Carlone and her partner Justin Cabrera of East Hampton and Sarah Marie Bishop of Middletown; daughter-in-law, Amy Enderle Bishop of Rockfall; two sisters, Claudia Smith of Elgin, TX and Amy Kloten of Newington; five grandchildren, Cody Rhoade, Bethany Carlone, Dylan Carlone, Hailee Carlone and Quinn Bishop and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and father, she was predeceased by a sister, Sandra Davis.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in June's memory may be made to Mooseheart International, 155 South International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 26, 2020.