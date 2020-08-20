June Caso-Hunt

Caso-Hunt, June
June M. Caso-Hunt, 80, of Cromwell, wife of the late Louis Nicholas Caso, and Richard Hunt, passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2020. Daughter of the late Clifton Arthur, and Evelyn McDonald; sister of the late Jane and her husband Patrick Willette. As she stated, her best friend "Terry Forman, whom recently past, was holding the gate open for her in Heaven."
She was predeceased by her daughter, Candice (Candy) Wing. Candy lived with her husband Ronald Wing of Columbia, June took over the mother role of Candy's two daughters Amber Forbes and Chrystal Scott.
She is survived by her sons, Clifton Hinds of Cromwell and his wife Pamula Cartwright, Cony Caso of East Hampton, and the mother of his children Dawn Caso, of Marlborough, Edward Wingate and his wife Sherri, of Hebron. Her daughters Claudette Chateauneuf and her husband Scott Chateauneuf of Rocky Hill and Corie Caso-Diaz and her husband Edwin Diaz of Palm Coast, Florida. She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Her whole life encompassed being a mother, her children were her world, and all she wanted was for them to be healthy and happy.
Her last job, at Bourdon Forge, came with great friendships, with Pat, Peter, Jen and Henry.
She owned and operated Lou's Oil Service, with her husband, for over 20 years, established many long-lasting relationships. June's middle name was "giving back" to the less fortunate, or those in need. She inspired others in life and always managed to be attracted to kids that longed for the motherly figure, Janet, Eddie, Freddy, and Paul, to name a few. She welcomed them in our home and gave them the family that they yearned for, all while teaching them how to become responsible adults. She's gone home but will never be forgotten.
A graveside service will be held at Cromwell Hillside Cemetery East, Monday, August 24th at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Reverend William Paul Veinot. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.