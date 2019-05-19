Parmelee, June Hajek

June Hajek Parmelee, died Friday, May 17, 2019. Daughter of the late William and Vera (Granat) Hajek. She leaves her husband John, daughters Jody, Joyce Santoro (husband Peter) and Cheryl. Grandchildren Julie Root, Linda Pent, Sarah and James Saucier and Jessica Santoro. Great-grandchildren, Shannon Dickenson, Blake and Matthew Root. Her beloved lifelong friend Madge Comeau and many more. She will be deeply missed. June was well loved by family and friends. She enjoyed caring for others and had a special bond with many people. June expressed her love to everyone by welcoming them to share a home-made meal or baked goods. Everyone enjoyed her smile and laugh at picnics and family gatherings. Holidays included her singing tunes while playing the piano or accordion. In her spare time, she crocheted or knitted blankets, frisbees, sweaters, hats and mittens, or hand braided rugs for the home even in her final weeks. Her and husband John loved each other 100,000 ways. So many admired their love. They were the couple everyone wants to be. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. for family and friends at the home of John Parmelee. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Haddam Scholarship Fund, PO Box 177, Higganum, CT 06441. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit

