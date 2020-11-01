Gray, Karen

Karen Lynn Gray, 62, of Middletown, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday, October, 22, 2020. She was born on February 24, 1958. Karen graduated from Mercy High School and lived in Middletown her whole life.

Karen loved her family very much. She also loved animals and children. She had a big heart and always wanted the best for people. She loved mythological creatures such as dragons and fairies, nature, exercising and eating healthy.

Karen is survived by her loving parents, Anthony and Connie (Tina) Scandura, her three sons, Ryan Gray, Shawn Gray and Kevin Gray, her older brother Anthony and his wife, her nieces and their children, her cousins, aunts, uncles as well as a very large extended family.

Private arrangements are with D'Angelo Funeral Home in Middletown, CT.



Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 1, 2020.