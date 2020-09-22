Karin Adams

Adams, Karin
Karin (Baaden) Adams, 79, of Durham, wife of the late Earl Adams died Monday September 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Germany to August and Lilly Baaden. Karin worked at Whiting Forensic Hospital as a Nurse prior to her retirement where she and Earl moved to the Poconos. Karin is survived by her two daughters Michelle Etheridge and her husband Joe; and Angela Stebbins and her husband Ray. Also, three grandchildren, Monique LaPointe, Donahven LaPointe, and Justin Etheridge. Karin will be remembered as a good friend to so many. Her brutal honesty and loyalty created so many cherished and lifelong friendships from her days spent in the military as an army wife for 21 years to her working days and through her retirement. Here generosity to her daughters was immeasurable. Karin was an enthusiastic painter and crafter and so enjoyed giving away her creations to her friends. She also found great joy in being a caregiver for so many of her sick friends. Karin's services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
