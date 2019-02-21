Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Services
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cross Street A. M.E. Zion Church
440 West Street
Middletown, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Cross Street A. M.E. Zion Church
440 West Street
Middletown, CT
View Map
Katherine (Craig) Leary

Katherine (Craig) Leary Obituary
Leary, Katherine (Craig)
Katherine (Craig) Leary, 87, of Meriden, passed away at home surrounded by family on February 18, 2019. Born in Bertie County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Cordelia (Speller) Craig, Sr.
Katie lived most of her life in Middletown and was a member of Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church. She was employed by CVH for many years. She enjoyed knitting, antique shopping, bus trips, her gum and the one armed bandit. The door at Katie's home was always open as she enjoyed being a mother and grandmother to everyone.
Katie is survived by two daughters, Patricia Leary Benton and her husband, James of Newnan, GA and Peggy Leary Williams of Meriden; a sister, Cordelia Gorell of Reidsville, NC; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Katie was predeceased by her son, George "Cowboy" Edward Leary, Jr.; son-in-law, Donnie Williams; one brother and five sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Cross Street A. M.E. Zion Church, 440 West Street, Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Family and friends may call on Monday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Please omit flowers as Katie's favorite saying was 'Don't bring flowers when I am gone, bring them while I am alive to enjoy them." In Katie's memory please make a donation to the .
To share memories or send messages of condolence to the family, please visit
www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 21, 2019
