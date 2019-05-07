|
|
Hansen, Kathleen
Kathleen Ellen (Minori) Hansen, 70, of East Hampton, beloved wife of Carl Hansen died Monday, May 6th at Middlesex Hospital. Born June 5, 1948 in New York City, she had lived in East Hampton for many years. Kathleen had worked as a Hospital I.V. Technician until her retirement. Besides her husband Carl, she is survived by her two daughters Amy Hansen of Unionville, CT, Jillellen Veazey and husband Chris of South Carolina, her three grandchildren Allison, R.J., Ashley, and great-grandson Dawson. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home, 112 Main St., East Hampton on Friday, May 10th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11th at 2:00 p.m. in St. Patrick Church, 47 West High St., East Hampton with burial to follow in Union Hill Cemetery in Middle Haddam. To leave online condolences, please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Middletown Press on May 8, 2019