Harris, Kathleen M.
Kathleen M. Harris, 67, of Deep River, CT passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. She is survived by her soulmate and husband of 43 years, Michael (Snake) Wayne, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, friends as well as Bubba her dog. Kathy was known for her no-nonsense personality and her beautiful smile. A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook. In lieu of flowers, please hug your pet. To express a condolence or share a memory, please visit: www.rwwfh.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 21, 2019