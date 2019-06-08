Reilly, Kelly

Kelly Lynne Reilly of Middletown passed from this world and into God's loving arms on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was 31.

Kelly is survived by her mother Lynne Reilly and her sister Erin Reilly. Kelly is also survived by her aunt, Brenda Reilly and cousins Mariah and Isabelle; her aunt Robin Reilly and cousins Maeve, Clare and Jack; her aunt Tricia Reardon and cousin Hannah and her uncle James Reilly, his wife Jody and cousins Saffron and Honor. Kelly was predeceased in death by her father, Timothy Reilly.

Kelly was a graduate of Mercy High School, Class of 2006. Family and friends will cherish the memory of Kelly's kind heart and beautiful smile.

A funeral liturgy will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church, 155 Washington St., Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, on Monday, June 10th from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Middlesex Hospital Cancer Center in memory of Kelly's father Tim.