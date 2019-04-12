|
|
Hartwick, Jr., Kenneth
Kenneth Hartwick, Jr of Destin, Florida passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 after a sudden illness. He was the son of Kenneth Hartwick, Sr. and the late Wanda B. Hartwick of Clinton. He is also survived by a sister, Leanne Hartwick of a East Hampton, Ct and two nieces Krista Romano and Brittany Christensen. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island on July 26, 1965. He grew up in Clinton and lived in Florida for many years. He was a licensed heavy equipment crane operating engineer, who worked for the US Army in Iraq and world wide. He was loved by his family and friends and will be missed. He left us too soon.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 13, 2019