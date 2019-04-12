Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Hartwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Hartwick Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Hartwick Jr. Obituary
Hartwick, Jr., Kenneth
Kenneth Hartwick, Jr of Destin, Florida passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 after a sudden illness. He was the son of Kenneth Hartwick, Sr. and the late Wanda B. Hartwick of Clinton. He is also survived by a sister, Leanne Hartwick of a East Hampton, Ct and two nieces Krista Romano and Brittany Christensen. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island on July 26, 1965. He grew up in Clinton and lived in Florida for many years. He was a licensed heavy equipment crane operating engineer, who worked for the US Army in Iraq and world wide. He was loved by his family and friends and will be missed. He left us too soon.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.