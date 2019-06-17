Hughes, Kenneth M.

Kenneth Morris Hughes, 82, formerly of Durham, husband of the late Joan Elizabeth (Gregory) Hughes, died peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport on June 6, 1937, the son of the late Edwin and Ethel (Wigglesworth) Hughes. Ken served as an Airman in Strategic Air Command with the US Air Force. He was an electrical engineer at the Burndy Corporation for 30 years and retired as a loan officer with MiddConn Credit Union. He is survived by his sons, Kevin Hughes of Middletown and Keith Hughes and Theresa Koehler of Middletown; daughters, Kyle Hudak and her husband Jim of Branford, Kelly Wasilewski and her husband Bob of Middletown, and Kate Iacovelli and her husband Joe of Bristol; his grandchildren, Emily Hudak, Meredith Burnham and her husband Scott, Nick Iacovelli and his wife Allie, Julianna Iacovelli, Bobby and David Wasilewski, Kristina Gamble and her husband James ; great grandchildren Ryan Burnham and Ava Gamble, and was excited to know a third great grandchild will be arriving in December; also several nieces and nephews. His brother Edward and sister Lillian Smith predeceased him. Ken loved watching sports with his family, particularly the Yankees, the Giants and UCONN. His mind remained razor sharp, and his ability to discuss mathematics, movies or history never failed. Funeral services will be held Friday (June 21st) at 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, buy yourself a cocktail and raise a toast to Ken. To share memories or express condolences online please visit

www.biegafuneralhome.com Published in Middletown Press on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary