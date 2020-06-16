Kevin Smith

Smith, Kevin

Kevin William Smith, 52, passed away on June 10, 2020 at his home in Kensington with his wife, Justine, by his side. He was born October 16, 1967 in Hartford, CT and was raised in Middletown. He was the son of William T. and MaryAnn (Lagana) Smith.

Kevin graduated as part of the first graduating class of the new Middletown High School. He played football and baseball for the Wilson Wildcats and the Middletown Blue Dragons. He was proud to be a part of the State Champion Blue Dragons football team and their nomination into the Middletown Sports Hall of Fame. He attended Nichols College and earned his degree in Business Administration. He married Justine (Knott) and they shared 22 beautiful years together. They raised two sons which were his pride and joy. If he wasn't in the crowd during one of their games, it was only because he was on the sidelines coaching them. Winning two West Hartford Little League Championships, one with each of his sons, was a crowning achievement for Kevin. Above all else though, Kevin valued the importance of family and close friendships. He was passionate about his favorite teams, the New York Yankees and the Washington Redskins and enjoyed many family vacations to Cape Cod and the Outer Banks.

In addition to his wife he leaves behind his sons, Christopher (Joanne) and Ryan. His parents William and MaryAnn (Lagana) Smith. His sister KellyAnn (Smith) Giamalis (John). His sister-in-law Judie Tiefenthaler (Mark). His nephews Matthew Giamalis (Georgia), Greg Giamalis, Michael Giamalis and Tanner Tiefenthaler and very special niece, Tabitha Tiefenthaler.

Kevin spent 19 years at People's United Bank as First Vice President and Manager of Institutional Trust and Custody Services. The support he received from his colleagues during this past year was so appreciated by both Kevin and his family. A mass of Christian burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PSC Partners Seeking A Cure.



