Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Vidal Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Vidal Hill Obituary
Hill, Kevin Vidal
Kevin Vidal Hill, 47, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, he was the son of Patrece L. Hill of Middletown.
Kevin lived all of his life in Middletown graduating Middletown High School and Central Connecticut State University with a Bachelor's Degree. He loved working for Gilead Community Services and was an avid UCONN Huskies and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Most of all, Kevin loved his family and friends.
Kevin is survived by his brother, Stephen Hill and his wife Sheron; a nephew, Stephen, Jr.; a niece, Timaya; two uncles and an aunt.
There will be no services. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doolittle Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -