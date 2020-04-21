|
|
Hill, Kevin Vidal
Kevin Vidal Hill, 47, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, he was the son of Patrece L. Hill of Middletown.
Kevin lived all of his life in Middletown graduating Middletown High School and Central Connecticut State University with a Bachelor's Degree. He loved working for Gilead Community Services and was an avid UCONN Huskies and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Most of all, Kevin loved his family and friends.
Kevin is survived by his brother, Stephen Hill and his wife Sheron; a nephew, Stephen, Jr.; a niece, Timaya; two uncles and an aunt.
There will be no services. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 22, 2020