Khailon Rivers
2001 - 2020
Khailon Rivers, 18, of Middletown, died Monday, July 20, 2020 saving his brothers in the CT River while maintaining his belief of "Family over anything." He was born in New Haven on November 5, 2001, the son of Mary Curtis Rivers and Richard Rivers. He is survived by his siblings, Kadell Rivers, Richard Rivers, Jr., Leon Davis and Alijah Davis, Cecile Davis, William Davis, Jr., Lexus Marshall and Mickeea Gordon; maternal grandmother, Darleen Curtis; paternal grandmother, Leola Bryant; maternal aunt, Diana Curtis; maternal uncle, Oscar Ortega; cousins, Talia Ortega and Antonio Ortega; step father, William Davis. Graveside services will be held Friday (July 31st) at 11 a.m. at Indian Hill Cemetery, Vine St., Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to https://gf.me/u/yhmiap. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Jul. 28, 2020.
