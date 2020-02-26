|
|
Marino, Krista
It is with heavy heart that I share with you that Krista Beth Marino passed into the Lord's arms on Monday, February 24, 2020. Krista Beth was born on April 10, 1966, and grew up in Middletown. She spent most of her married life living in Higganum with her two sons. She was a graduate of Mercy High School, class of 1984. Upon graduating from high school, Krista had a variety of jobs from working for the Liberty Bank, Berkshire Petroleum, East River Energy, and Goodwill. She found her passion when she began working as a Personal Care Assistant. She had empathy for her clients, took wonderful care of them and she loved them. All who she cared for will miss her. Krista had so many friends to whom she gave the same love and respect. Krista loved taking rides to the shore with her two boys when they were younger, and then by herself to just relax and reflect. She was a delight to know and she could make you laugh until your sides hurt, she always had a great story. Krista loved animals; she owned a horse and had several dogs, all of whom she loved. Krista leaves behind her loving mother Elaine (Schettino) Dodge and her step-father, Paul, of Middletown, her father Joseph L. Marino and her step-mother Diana of Old Saybrook; her beloved sons, Nicholas Joseph Waite and his fiancée, Mari, and their daughter, Gia Maria Waite of Higganum, and Daniel Joseph Marino of Middletown. She also leaves her beloved sister Lynne (Marino) Gambell who was her best friend, her nieces Kellie Gambell and Alyssa Gambell, along with many cousins and loving friends. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother Elizabeth "Betty" (Alessi) Schettino and her grandfather Frederick (Freddy) Schettino, her paternal grandparents Sebastiana (Bartolotta) Marino and grandfather Joseph Marino. Also, her beloved cousins Elizabeth Mary Pernel and Geoffrey Michael Story, may they greet her with love.
Visiting hours will be at the Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown, CT, on Sunday, March 1st, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Monday, March 2nd at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 310 Westfield St., Middletown, CT. Burial to follow at St. Sebastian's Cemetery, Rockfall, CT. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 27, 2020