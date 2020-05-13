Owens, Larry Curtis
Larry Curtis Owens, 69, of Middletown with his wife by his side, passed away peacefully at home on May 8, 2020. Born on April 22, 1951 in Suffolk, Virginia, he was the son of the late Harry Columbus and Carlessie (Herring) Owens. He was a lifelong resident of Middletown. After moving here from Virginia, Larry lived with his cousins the Glovers on Sumner St. He often spoke about the great times and love he had experienced. In 1970, he graduated from Middletown High School, where he played on the champion basketball team. After high school, he attended Middlesex Community College where he was given the opportunity to oversee Middletown's first free breakfast program for kids and spoke at Wesleyan University on Economics. Several years later, Larry moved to Wichita, Kansas and worked at Boeing Aircraft. After moving back to Middletown, Larry was employed by CVH as a mental health worker, attended Naugatuck Community College and graduated cum laude with a degree as a paralegal. After retiring from CVH, he and his wife owned a store on Main Street called Fragrant Oils and More. Around 2008, Larry, Harold Hart, Larry Jenkins, Jeff Agers, Theo Freeman, Kevin Woolard and Malik Pemberton formed a nonprofit organization called Middletown United Fathers which he served as president for a few years. Larry graduated from UCONN master gardener program. The Rev. Douglas Lawrence Community Garden was born and is still going today. Larry and Malik Pemberton had a boys' mentoring group at Middletown High School, they talked about economics, life, current events and took the group to field trips in Connecticut and New York. Larry loved to garden, fish, talk politics and have a goodtime socializing. He was a friend to everyone he met.
Larry is survived by his wife Susan (Vicky Vereen) of 35 years, daughter: Tina Brown of Columbia, S.C , sons: Kalomo Jordan and Joshua Owens of Middletown, Tyson Harris of Gwinnett County, Georgia, Kwanzaa Owens and Tyquan Moore of Wichita, Kansas. He leaves six grandchildren: Anika Brown of Columbia, SC and Andrea Brown of Hemingway, SC, Tyson G. Harris of Hartford, CT, Skylar Jordan of Meriden, CT, Micah Owens of Wichita, Kansas and Joseph Malik Harris of New Britain, CT, two great-grandchildren: Aubree Montgomery of Columbia SC and Tyson G. Harris Jr. of Middletown, CT; three god children, Michael Jackson and Tyanna Turner of Middletown, CT and Deyounce Springer of New Britain, CT, a great-nephew: Jon Parker of Florida and three great-great-nephews: Brian Pryor, Tashawn Salyers and Dashawn Salyers.
In addition, Larry leaves two brothers: Thomas Lee (Gwen) Owens of Lacey, Washington and James Robert Owens of Philadelphia, PA, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Kat, his mother, Carlessie Ricks and grandson Kai Sala Jordan.
Larry leaves behind several special friends including: Ed Zieminiski, Charles Snipes, Richard Glover, and Dr. Michael Downes and a special cousin: Joyce Jones.
Due to the global pandemic, the family will announce a service at a later date when it becomes possible to fully celebrate his life with friends and family. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on May 13, 2020.