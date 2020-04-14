Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
Amatore, Laura
Laura (Jordan) Amatore, 88, of 18 Hall Hill Rd., Portland, wife of the late Paul O. Amatore, died Saturday, April 11.
Predeceased by parents Myrtle and Burr Jordan, sisters Alice, Caroline, Grace and brothers Burr and Wilfred Jordan.
Lived in Portland most of her life. She was a member of the Portland United Methodist Church. She worked 37 plus years in the payroll dept. of Middlesex Hospital. After retirement she worked several years at Gildersleeve Elementary School as a cashier. She is survived by her sister Mildred Day, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews as well as great-great-nieces and nephews. Funeral service and barrel will be private at Center Cemetery in Portland. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home at 231 Main St., Portland is in charge of arrangement.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 15, 2020
