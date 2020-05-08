Laura Peterson
1961 - 2020
Peterson, Laura
Laura (Laurie) J. Peterson, 58, of Portland, CT, passed away Wednesday, May 6th after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was born September 30, 1961 in Palmer, MA and was predeceased by her mother Patricia Gaffney and Stepfather James Gaffney.
Laurie started her career at Liberty Bank in 1982 as a Teller Trainee, moved on to be an Assistant Branch Manager and ultimately earned a top role in the Liberty Bank branch network as Vice President, Branch Manager. Her long, successful and impactful career with Liberty included roles in the Washington Street office, East Hampton branch, Cromwell-Willowbrook location and eventually settling in as the longtime leader of the Portland office – making her one of only four bankers to manage that branch since it opened in the 1960's.
She was elected Assistant Treasurer by the Board of Directors in 1989, graduated from the Connecticut School of Finance & Management in 1993 and was a dedicated volunteer with the Middlesex United Way.
Laurie's greatest joy in her life was being a wife to Eric of 20 years, and a mother to Cole. Her favorite pastime was watching Cole play little league, high school, travel and college baseball. Laurie shared a special bond with her General's baseball family. She was an avid gardener and a wonderful cook. She found her peace and solitude on Cape Cod, enjoying breathtaking sunsets at Mayflower Beach with a vodka tonic, overflowing lobster rolls at Sesuit Harbor Café, and tending to her hydrangea bushes at her Cape Cod home.
She is survived by her husband and best friend Eric; adored son Cole; stepdaughter Hannah Peterson of Ocean Gate, NJ; sister Deborah Landry and husband Tony Shurr of Golden, CO; sister-in-law Carrie Peterson of Locke, NY; brother-in-law Matthew Peterson of Cleveland, OH; her uncle Wayne Jodoin and wife Barbara of Beaufort, SC; many dear friends, special customers and longtime fellow employees.
Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Laurie's life will be held in the near future. Family will gather privately for burial at Swedish Cemetery in Portland. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laurie's memory can be made to the Portland Food Bank, 7 Waverly Ave., Portland, CT 06480. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Middletown Press on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
My deepest condolences to Eric and Cole. Laurie was a great person. I enjoyed all the years we worked together and have fond memories of her always cheerful and positive demeanor. My thoughts are with you at the difficult time.
Nicki Crawford
May 9, 2020
My deepest condolences to Lauries family and Liberty. She was such a joy to work with. Always understanding whenever I had to fix her computer problems. She will be missed. Even after many years being away from Liberty Bank. My heart goes out to all those touched by Laurie.
Larry
Coworker
May 9, 2020
Eric and Cole, Laurie was a very special person. I will always remember her beautiful smile. I worked at the bank with Laurie and watched her excitement at baseball games for her son. She was a good person and will always be remembered.
Anne CT
Coworker
May 9, 2020
Rest in Pease my friend.
Tim O'Hara
Coworker
May 8, 2020
met Laurie in 1989 as a maintenance man then maintenance manager I was always kidding with her loved to make her smile and giggle I will always remember the things about her my condolences go out to Eric and Cody Pete Matias retired
Pete matias
Friend
May 8, 2020
Laurie is a kindred spirit, was a great mentor, a dear friend and great co-worker. She will forever be in my heart. My prayers and sincere condolences to Eric, Cole and her family. She will be always be with you.
Dawn Kenney
Friend
May 8, 2020
I know that you were welcomed into Heaven as Heavens newest and sweetest angel. God bless you Laurie.
June Jansen
Friend
May 8, 2020
I was saddened to see the sympathy sign on the Liberty bank lawn in Portland today. In disbelief I never imagined it was for beautiful sweet and the kindest person Laurie. She helped my partner and I with all our banking needs when we had our consignment store in Middletown for several years where we became friendly faces. Laurie always made us feel as though we were family. My condolences for her family and friends. Her beautiful smile will truly be missed...Sheila from Portland Ct...
Sheila
Acquaintance
