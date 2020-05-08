Peterson, Laura

Laura (Laurie) J. Peterson, 58, of Portland, CT, passed away Wednesday, May 6th after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was born September 30, 1961 in Palmer, MA and was predeceased by her mother Patricia Gaffney and Stepfather James Gaffney.

Laurie started her career at Liberty Bank in 1982 as a Teller Trainee, moved on to be an Assistant Branch Manager and ultimately earned a top role in the Liberty Bank branch network as Vice President, Branch Manager. Her long, successful and impactful career with Liberty included roles in the Washington Street office, East Hampton branch, Cromwell-Willowbrook location and eventually settling in as the longtime leader of the Portland office – making her one of only four bankers to manage that branch since it opened in the 1960's.

She was elected Assistant Treasurer by the Board of Directors in 1989, graduated from the Connecticut School of Finance & Management in 1993 and was a dedicated volunteer with the Middlesex United Way.

Laurie's greatest joy in her life was being a wife to Eric of 20 years, and a mother to Cole. Her favorite pastime was watching Cole play little league, high school, travel and college baseball. Laurie shared a special bond with her General's baseball family. She was an avid gardener and a wonderful cook. She found her peace and solitude on Cape Cod, enjoying breathtaking sunsets at Mayflower Beach with a vodka tonic, overflowing lobster rolls at Sesuit Harbor Café, and tending to her hydrangea bushes at her Cape Cod home.

She is survived by her husband and best friend Eric; adored son Cole; stepdaughter Hannah Peterson of Ocean Gate, NJ; sister Deborah Landry and husband Tony Shurr of Golden, CO; sister-in-law Carrie Peterson of Locke, NY; brother-in-law Matthew Peterson of Cleveland, OH; her uncle Wayne Jodoin and wife Barbara of Beaufort, SC; many dear friends, special customers and longtime fellow employees.

Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Laurie's life will be held in the near future. Family will gather privately for burial at Swedish Cemetery in Portland. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laurie's memory can be made to the Portland Food Bank, 7 Waverly Ave., Portland, CT 06480. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland, is in charge of arrangements.



